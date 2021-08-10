RCMP confirm 3 people dead after head-on crash north of Morinville, Alta.

Three people are dead after a head-on collision late Monday involving an SUV and a semi-truck in Sturgeon County.

In a news release, police said "all occupants" of the SUV died on scene.

Two females and one male died, Alberta RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Susan Richter said Tuesday. None have yet been identified and Richter was not able to confirm ages.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Police were called at around 11:15 p.m. to the collision on Highway 2 just north of Highway 651.

Police said the SUV was travelling south and the semi-truck was heading northbound when a head-on collision happened.

Richter said RCMP detachments had received four complaints — including a call about the collision — about the SUV on Monday night.

Richter said the Athabasca and Westlock detachments received calls about a vehicle driving erratically, swerving and entering a ditch.

She said the RCMP has obtained dash camera footage from two other people, which is being used as part of the investigation.

Highway 2 was expected to reopen by noon Tuesday.