RCMP charge 2 with attempted murder after truck set on fire at Barrhead dump

RCMP have charged two people with attempted murder after a truck was set on fire in Barrhead County northwest of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

RCMP responded to a complaint of a pickup truck on fire at the Tiger Lilly Dump shortly before 8 a.m.

RCMP say the driver of the truck was allegedly assaulted but was not injured. Both the truck and the driver were doused with gasoline before the truck was set on fire.

Two suspects were located and arrested — a 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. Both have been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and uttering threats against a person.

The male suspect has also been charged with arson and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

RCMP say the incident was not random and public safety was not at risk.