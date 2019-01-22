RCMP search for 'armed and dangerous' man following carjacking north of Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous following a carjacking Tuesday morning on a rural road south of the Red Deer Regional Airport.

The carjacking happened after a truck collided with a school bus on Township Road 372 and Range Road 281 around 8:12 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

When a passerby stopped to offer assistance, the male driver of the truck pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her vehicle, police said.

The man then fled the area in the woman's Mitsubishi Outlander, heading westbound on Township Road 372. The silver Mitsubishi has the Alberta licence plate BNR 6558.

RCMP caution anyone who spots the vehicle, not to approach it or the driver.

Children injured

The school bus involved in the collision had seven children on board, and two of them had minor injuries, police said.

All of the children were assessed and then cleared by EMT on scene, police said.

The school bus is connected to the Chinook's Edge School Division and transports children from Kindergarten to Grade 12 to several schools in Penhold.

The truck involved in the collision had been reported stolen, and was involved in previous incidents, police said.