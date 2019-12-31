Body of young man recovered from river in Jasper

Jasper RCMP say the search for a missing person Monday ended when a body of a young man was pulled from a river.

Following the recovery of personal belongings along the river, RCMP, EMS and Parks Canada officers began a search for a missing person, police said in a news release.

The body of a young man believed to be the missing person was recovered when emergency responders found a male submerged in the river.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP say foul play is not suspected.

Police did not say where the body was found.

Police are working to confirm the man's identity and complete next of kin notification.