Northern Alberta RCMP cite 'alarming' trend in speeding vehicles in recent days

The sedan was zipping along Highway 63 Wednesday at what seemed to be an overly fast clip. A patrolling RCMP officer checked it with radar, which showed it was travelling 188 km/h — almost 80 clicks faster than the posted speed limit.

And that incident near Wandering River, Alta., isn't an anomaly. The traffic unit of the Boyle/Athabasca RCMP detachment says they've seen an "alarming" trend in speeding vehicles on area highways in recent days.

A news release issued on Friday cited six more incidents on Thursday of drivers travelling at more than 50 km/h over the posted limit in the same region. Three hit speeds between 163 and 174 km/h.

"This trend is alarming in that with the higher speeds, the higher the risk for serious or deadly collisions," said Cpl. Curtis Harsulla of the Integrated Traffic Unit.

"Wildlife entering the roadway, winter damage and potholes on road surfaces, or an unexpected lane change from another motorist can all turn deadly in an instant," Harsulla stated in the release.

Violators travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted limit must appear in court.

When convicted, fines typically range from $1,000 to $2,000. There is potential for a jail term, and a driver's licence suspension ranging from 30 days to six months, police said.

Athabasca is located 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.