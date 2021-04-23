RCMP ask outdoor enthusiasts to be on lookout for plane wreckage from 39 years ago

RCMP in Fox Creek, Alta., are asking outdoor enthusiasts to keep an eye out for signs of plane wreckage from 39 years ago.

RCMP received a report on April 29, 1982, that a Cessna 185 plane had not returned from its flight and was believed to have crashed. Five people on board were reported missing.

"It is believed the Cessna 185 plane was travelling somewhere between Fox Creek and Prince George, B.C., when it crashed for unknown reasons," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

"The five occupants that were on board the flight that day were never found, nor was the plane."

The Cessna 185 was white with orange trim. Its engine number was 572811.

RCMP investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash at the time and it was believed there was a fuel tank issue before takeoff, the release said.

Foul play was never suspected.

Laural Gascon, widow of Rick Gascon, one of those missing, said she is thinking of her husband as the 39th anniversary of the crash approaches.

"After 39 years of him being missing, I still think about my husband Rick a lot," Gascon said in the release. "We still have no idea of what happened that day so many years ago.

"I hope with people in the backcountry — hiking quadding, forestry, etc. — that we will find the crash site in my lifetime so that our children will have me here to help them through what is going to be a difficult time."

Along with Gascon, the missing include Larry Ernest Anderson, George Henry Maurer, Bevan Darryl Trottier and Brian Lawrence Trottier.

Fox Creek is about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.