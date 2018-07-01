St. Albert RCMP investigate armed bank robbery

Alberta RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify two armed men who robbed a St. Albert bank on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the CIBC on Hebert Road around 10 a.m. after two masked suspects entered the bank and demanded cash, RCMP said in a news release.

One of the men held a black handgun and demanded that staff hand over money from the tills, police said.

The two men fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One suspect left the area on foot while the other rode away from the bank on a bicycle, RCMP said.

The men were wearing dark-coloured cargo pants and black hoodies. They were between five foot 10 inches and six feet tall, 180 pounds and both appeared to be in their early twenties.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said Victim Services is providing counselling to staff affected by the crime, police said.