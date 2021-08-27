ASIRT investigating after police shooting sends man to hospital in northern Alberta

Alberta's police oversight body is investigating a police confrontation that occurred near Calling Lake, Alta., Thursday night and left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Athabasca RCMP received a call that a woman was allegedly shot and injured by a man in Calling Lake, a hamlet nearly 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Mounties were told the Calling Lake woman was taken to hospital and was in stable condition, police said Friday.

Officers tracked down the suspect, a man believed to also be from the Calling Lake area, around 8:30 p.m. Police set up a containment perimeter around the residence he was in, and "had interactions" with the man while the dog service and emergency response team were en route.

The man exited the residence several times during the containment, aware of the police presence, RCMP said.

Around 10:50 p.m, the suspect exited the home and a confrontation ensued. Two officers fired their guns and the man suffered life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The man re-entered the residence but was followed and found by police.

Officers provided medical assistance and the man was taken to hospital, where he is still receiving treatment, police say.

No RCMP officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct, such as obstruction of justice, fraud and sexual assault.

Alberta RCMP said in a news release they will cooperate fully with the investigation. An internal review has been started.

The internal review is independent from the ASIRT investigation. RCMP training, policy, police response and the "duty status" of the members involved are subject to review, the release said.