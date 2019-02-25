Ray Gibbon Drive in St. Albert to be twinned over next decade, province says

Eight kilometres of Ray Gibbon Drive, the busy road that links St. Albert with the Anthony Henday ring road, will twinned over the next decade, the province says.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Monday the project, expected to cost $54.2 million, has been on the radar for years.

He credited the City of St. Albert for coming up with an "innovative financing" plan that allowed the project to move forward.

"They're going to front-end the cost for the first five or six years or so," Mason said. "Then we're going to make our contribution after that. So we're able to make the project work financially for the province and the city."

The project was listed as unfunded in the most recent provincial budget last spring.

Mason said it will be included in a future capital plan when it comes time for the province to pay its portion.

Widening the road was a top priority for many city residents, said St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron.

The city had originally considered expanding the road into a six-lane highway, she said.

"We decided after we had some engineers tell us that the road would be fine at four lanes, like a municipal arterial, up until at least 2040. That dropped the price tag significantly and that really allowed both parties to come to the table and go 50/50 on it."

St. Albert city council has approved funds for the initial design work, which is expected to start this year. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Heron said she is confident the city has addressed concerns raised by some residents about the impact on wildlife in the area.

The project will improve access for emergency services vehicles that can struggle to get through the area, especially during peak times.

The upgrades will begin at the south end of the road, near the Anthony Henday. Work will then extend north to Villeneuve Road in four construction phases.

The road is used by more than 20,000 vehicles every day.