3 taken to hospital from rave at West Edmonton Mall

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries early Sunday morning from an electronic dance party at the West Edmonton Mall, Alberta Health Services said.

A Soundwave party had been going on at the indoor Waterpark from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Two patients were taken to hospital in stable condition and one patient was transported in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email Sunday.

It is not clear how the people were injured.

An event page on Facebook describes Soundwave as the "wildest indoor beach party", at North America's largest indoor waterpark at West Edmonton Mall.

The electronic dance party featured Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Injuries occurring from electronic dance parties, or raves, are not new.

Last December, a man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries and two other men were taken to hospital in serious condition after a rave at the Shaw Conference Centre.

In June, 2018, Edmonton council's community and public services committee debated putting a moratorium on raves after they received a report outlining cases of injuries, assaults and high drug use at such events.

The committee decided against an industry-wide ban, agreeing instead to consider other options to improve safety at raves.

The committee is expecting another report with recommendations in early 2019.