Game 5: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors in Edmonton

The Toronto Raptors have a chance Monday to become the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship, and fans in Edmonton will likely be flocking to bars and parties to watch.

Led by Kawhi Leonard on Friday, the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105 to 92 to take a 3-1 series lead, one game away from winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

If the Raptors win Game 5, they will be the first Canadian team to ever take the trophy.

Here are a few places where Edmonton fans will be watching.

Cineplex will host NBA Finals watch parties at Scotiabank Theatre in West Edmonton Mall, and at the South Edmonton Common location. Both events are already sold out.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

While there have not been any "Jurassic Park" outdoor watch parties in Edmonton, like the ones inspired by the Toronto version, many Edmontonians have been flocking to bars like The Pint, 1st Rnd, and Mercer Tavern.

On the outskirts of Edmonton in Enoch Cree Nation, the River Cree Resort and Casino will be hosting a free watch party.

In Spruce Grove, Parkland Community Basketball is hosting a watch party at Ecole Broxton Park School.

The Edmonton Stingers will be at Boston Pizza in Sherwood Park, 11 Broadway Blvd., for a watch party. Fans will be able to meet Stingers players and get autographs and pictures taken.

