Rapidly moving wildfire west of Edmonton prompts evacuation order

Parkland County residents who live near in or near the hamlet of Tomahawk need to leave their homes immediately due to a fast-moving wildfire.

The evacuation area is defined by Highway 22 to the west, Township Road 520 to the north, Range Road 63 to the east and Township Road 510 to the south.

If you are in this area you must leave immediately.

A critical alert issued Thursday from Alberta Emergency Alert says a wildfire west of Tomahawk in the area of Range Road 62 and Range Road 70, and Township Roads 510 and 514 is moving rapidly and fire growth is expected due to windy conditions. The alert was issued at 12:38 a.m. Friday.

"Bring identification, medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal items, important documents, household pets and pet care items if possible," states the alert.

A tweet from Alberta Wildfire says air tankers are being used to battle the blaze.

Alberta Wildfire is assisting with several wildfires outside of the Forest Protection Area, including this one in <a href="https://twitter.com/ParklandCounty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParklandCounty</a> near the town of Tomahawk. Airtankers are helping out, with more on the way. <a href="https://t.co/PKVM7loyBq">pic.twitter.com/PKVM7loyBq</a> —@AlbertaWildfire

All evacuees are required to register at the reception centre, either in person or by phone at the Tomahawk and District Sports Arena.

Residents are urged to check www.parklandcounty.com or Parkland County's Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.