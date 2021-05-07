Rapidly moving wildfire west of Edmonton prompts emergency alert

Parkland County residents who live near in or near the hamlet of Tomahawk have been urged to prepare to leave their homes.

A critical alert issued Thursday from Alberta Emergency Alert says a wildfire west of Tomahawk in the area of Range Road 62 and Range Road 70, and Township Roads 510 and 514 is moving rapidly and fire growth is expected due to windy conditions.

The alert was issued around 9 p.m.

"Please take all necessary precautions, including leaving the area," states the alert. "Residents who live west of Range Road 62 to the western border of Parkland County should be prepared for possible immediate evacuation."

A tweet from Alberta Wildfire states that airtankers are being used to battle the blaze.

Alberta Wildfire is assisting with several wildfires outside of the Forest Protection Area, including this one in <a href="https://twitter.com/ParklandCounty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParklandCounty</a> near the town of Tomahawk. Airtankers are helping out, with more on the way. <a href="https://t.co/PKVM7loyBq">pic.twitter.com/PKVM7loyBq</a> —@AlbertaWildfire

Residents are urged to check www.parklandcounty.com or Parkland County's Facebook and Twitter pages for updates