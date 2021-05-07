Skip to Main Content
Edmonton

Rapidly moving wildfire west of Edmonton prompts emergency alert

A critical alert issued Thursday from Alberta Emergency Alert says a wildfire west of Tomahawk in the area of Range Road 62 and Range Road 70, and Township Roads 510 and 514 is moving rapidly and fire growth is expected due to windy conditions.

Fire near Tomahawk in Parkland County is expected to grow

CBC News ·
An emergency alert states there is a rapidly moving wildfire near the hamlet of Tomahawk in the area of Range Road 62 and Range Road 70, and Township Roads 510 and 514. (Alberta Emergency Alert)

Parkland County residents who live near in or near the hamlet of Tomahawk have been urged to prepare to leave their homes.

A critical alert issued Thursday from Alberta Emergency Alert says a wildfire west of Tomahawk in the area of Range Road 62 and Range Road 70, and Township Roads 510 and 514 is moving rapidly and fire growth is expected due to windy conditions.

The alert was issued around 9 p.m.

"Please take all necessary precautions, including leaving the area," states the alert. "Residents who live west of Range Road 62 to the western border of Parkland County should be prepared for possible immediate evacuation."

A tweet from Alberta Wildfire states that airtankers are being used to battle the blaze. 

Residents are urged to check www.parklandcounty.com or Parkland County's Facebook and Twitter pages for updates

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now