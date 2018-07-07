RCMP looking for potential connections to Grande Prairie man convicted of sexual assault

Fort St. John RCMP are working with Alberta police to determine if a Grande Prairie man convicted in a 1994 sexual assault case is involved in any "other similar unsolved investigations," according to a news release.

Randolph Byron Dunlop, 60, was found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and forcible confinement on March 23 this year in a B.C. provincial court. He received an eight-year prison sentence.

In 1994, a Fort St. John woman was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger, police said in a news release.

Police said Dunlop wore a mask and used a firearm to break into the woman's home. He tied her up and sexually assaulted her, police said. Dunlop had cut phone lines to the home before breaking in.

Using DNA evidence found at the crime scene, Fort St. John RCMP were able to link the 60-year-old to the crime.

He was arrested in Grande Prairie in 2014.

Police said Dunlop worked in the Fort St. John area while living in Grande Prairie in the 1990s.

Anyone with information about other related incidents is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP.