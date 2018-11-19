Skip to Main Content
Man found dead after being asked to leave Edmonton bar
A young man was found dead Sunday afternoon, two days after he was removed from an Edmonton bar.

Another man died of hypothermia last year after leaving the same bar

Friends say Mohamed Abdi was found dead after he was asked to leave The Ranch Roadhouse in Edmonton over the weekend. (GoFundMe)

Friends and a former teacher confirmed Mohamed Abdi walked into a cold winter night Friday, after he was asked to leave The Ranch Roadhouse at 104th Street and 61st Avenue.

A Facebook post written by a friend said Abdi was intoxicated, and he was not in a state where he should have been out in the cold.

Jesse Kupina, a partner at Two12 Social Co., the parent company of The Ranch Roadhouse, said the safety of patrons is the highest priority.

"The individual was asked to leave; our team assured that he was in the hands of a capable friend," Kupina said in a written statement. "This individual and his friend left the premises without incident."

Edmonton police said they responded to a report of a death in the area at about 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police did not release the cause of death, but said it was deemed non-suspicious.

One year ago, 18-year-old Tyler Emes died of hypothermia a few blocks away after leaving the same bar following a night out with friends.

Friends of Abdi have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover the costs of a funeral.

