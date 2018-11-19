Man found dead after being asked to leave Edmonton bar

A young man was found dead Sunday afternoon, two days after he was asked to leave an Edmonton bar.

Friends and a former teacher confirmed Mohamed Abdi walked into a cold winter night Friday, after he was asked to leave The Ranch Roadhouse at 104th Street and 61st Avenue.

A Facebook post written by a friend said Abdi was intoxicated, and he was not in a state where he should have been out in the cold.

Jesse Kupina, a partner at Two12 Social Co., the parent company of The Ranch Roadhouse, said the safety of patrons is the highest priority.

"The individual was asked to leave; our team assured that he was in the hands of a capable friend," Kupina said in a written statement. "This individual and his friend left the premises without incident."

Edmonton police said they responded to a report of a death in the area at about 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police did not release the cause of death, but said it was deemed non-suspicious.

One year ago, 18-year-old Tyler Emes died of hypothermia a few blocks away after leaving the same bar following a night out with friends.

Friends of Abdi have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover the costs of a funeral.