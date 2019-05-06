The Ranch Roadhouse set to close after patron death, investigation

The Ranch Roadhouse, a south Edmonton bar, is closing its doors six months after the death of a patron triggered public protests and a provincial investigation.

The bar's final night of business will be June 8, the bar's parent company, Two12 Social Co confirmed in an emailed statement to CBC News.

The announcement comes six months after protestors demanded the establishment be shut down following the death of Mohamed Abdi, who was kicked out of the establishment in freezing weather.

Abdi, 20, was ejected from the bar on Nov. 16, 2018, because bouncers thought he was too intoxicated, friends say.

His body was found two days later under a truck at a nearby car dealership. It was -16 C the night he left the bar.

The Edmonton Police Service deemed Abdi's death non-criminal. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission also launched an investigation.

Abdi's family believe he froze to death.

Abdi's uncle, Abdifatah Abdulkadir, said the family was relieved by the news of the bar's pending closure.

"That was really the happiest moment in my life," Abdulkadir said. "I feel like justice was served.

"I feel like the closing came from the public, from all the people who supported us."

An online petition calling for the closure of the bar at 104th Street and 61st Avenue has garnered more than 28,000 signatures.

Abdulkadir said the family still plans to sue the establishment and hopes that some changes will come from the tragedy.

He said his nephew died "like a dog in the street" and The Ranch will need to answer for that.

"This is just the beginning so we hope something else will come out from this."

The family, meanwhile, is still processing their grief.

"Today is the first day of Ramadan and he was with us last Ramadan and now he is gone," he said. "It's tough, very tough.

"His mom, she is really devastated. Last week, she went near The Ranch where he died. She went back there last week to see and just imagine how her son died."

In a statement at the time, bar management apologized and said it was conducting its own investigation "in an effort to learn from this tragedy."

The year before, AGLC also investigated the hypothermia death of Tyler Emes, 18, who left the same bar after a night of drinking. No sanctions were issued.

In a statement to CBC News, the company provided no reason for the closure but thanked its customers and staff.

"The Ranch Roadhouse will be permanently closing," reads the statement.

"We have had a wonderful 13-year run and we thank our customers and employees for their support."

In a post on social media, the bar said it had hosted more than 2,000 parties and served more than seven million customers during its years of operation.