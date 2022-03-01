Dozens rally in support of Indigenous mother found dead in Fort McMurray

Dozens of friends, family members and supporters of Sherri Lynn Flett stood outside the Fort McMurray courthouse in -20 C Monday.

Flett, a mother, daughter and member of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, was killed last month.

Wood Buffalo RCMP found Flett's body on Jan. 24 at a house in Grayling Terrace in Fort McMurray.

Two days later, Timothy McDougall, 37, was charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, unlawful confinement and firearms-related offences.

He appeared in provincial court on Monday.

Lori Cyprien, Flett's cousin, said the rally was meant to make sure Flett is not forgotten.

"We're not going to forget," Cyprien said. "We want justice for Sherri."

She said she will return to the courthouse for each of McDougall's appearances. Cyprien was in charge of the original search party when Flett went missing.

Dozens rally to remember Sherri Lynn Flett outside of Fort McMurray's courthouse on Monday. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"I love the support," Cyprien said. "Even during the searches, we had mayor, council and my chief, community at large, coming to search."

She said it was touching to see so many people come out to support the family.

She would like to see more funding to help searches for missing loved ones and for the searches to be taken more seriously by media.

"We just need to be loud right away and not wait. These people are loved. They're daughters, they're mothers, sisters, cousins, people's friends," Cyprien said.

"Sherri was the funnest person that you could be around. She was always a go-getter, up for adventures, very caring.

Cousins Sherri Lynn Flett, left, and Denise Krueger grew up together. Flett was the maid of honour at Krueger's wedding. (Submitted by Denise Krueger)

"Sherri was loved by so many people. We are just not going to forget and we want justice to be served.

"We're not going away."

Flett, 43, was murdered the same month the provincial government received a report from the Alberta Joint Group on Missing and Murdered Women and Girls.

The report, submitted on Jan. 5, is meant to address the disproportionate number of Indigenous women and girls who go missing or are murdered.

The government says it will respond to the report after a review.

Krueger made T-shirts to sell to start a trust fund for Flett's daughter. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Valerie Morfitt, Flett's aunt, has been helping take care of Flett's five-year-old daughter.

"It's been so devastating," Morfitt said. "How do you tell a five-year-old that her mother's not coming home?

"It's so unfair. It's so unnecessary what happened to her. It should never have happened. She should be here with her daughter and her mother, her family."

Denise Krueger, Flett's cousin, came up from Calgary to be part of the rally.

Many passersby honked their horns to show support for the rally. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Krueger is selling T-shirts she had printed to raise money for Flett's daughter. So far she has raised $2,000.

The process has been healing for her, Krueger said.

"I actually cried so many times just doing the T-shirts," she said.

McDougall is scheduled to be back in court on March 28.