Raj Sherman joins crowded race for United Conservative Party leadership
Former Alberta Liberal Party leader Raj Sherman has joined the United Conservative Party leadership contest.
10 hopefuls in contest to replace outgoing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney
Sherman, who made the announcement at a news conference in Edmonton Wednesday, submitted his paperwork to Elections Alberta on June 24. He is one of 10 candidates who have officially registered.
An emergency room physician, Sherman won the Edmonton-Meadowlark riding as a Progressive Conservative in 2008.
He was later dumped by the party and sat as an independent before taking over the leadership of the Liberal party in 2011.
He left politics in 2015.
