Rainfall warnings issued for northwestern Alberta

Extremely heavy rain is expected across the northwestern Alberta as a powerful thunderstorm wallops parts of the province this weekend.

Friday morning, Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for a large swath of the province.

From Slave Lake and Whitecourt west toward High Prairie and Hinton, communities are being told to brace for flash flooding and road wash-outs.

Between 70 and 90 mm of rain is expected to fall by Sunday morning in "two rounds" of heavy precipitation, the national weather service predicts.

The heaviest rain is expected from Saddle Hills southward to the Yellowhead Highway. Grande Prairie is expected to be hit the hardest, with a whopping 100 mm of rain by Sunday evening.

"Rapidly rising rivers and creeks can sweep away bridges, culverts, buildings, and people. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," reads the warning from Environment Canada.

"Those in low-lying areas or valleys should be prepared to move to higher terrain in advance of rapidly rising water."

Periods of light showers are expected to continue on Monday before the rainstorm ends.