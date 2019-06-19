Rainfall warning issued for Edmonton, much of west-central Alberta

Rain, rain and more rain is in the forecast as Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings Wednesday.

The warning covers Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Other rainfall warnings are in effect for:

Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg

Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake

Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills

Hinton and Grande Cache

Jasper National Park

Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Rocky Mountain House, Caroline

Environment Canada said a Pacific feed of moisture, combined with a developing low pressure system over central Alberta, will continue to bring periods of rain to west-central regions.

Total rainfall amounts could be as high as 75 millimetres before the rain ends Friday.

The warning may be expanded as more information becomes available, the weather agency said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations.



Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.



People are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.