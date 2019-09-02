Closure of outdoor pools and attractions marks end of rainy summer

Summer is not officially over just yet, but the closing of Edmonton outdoor pools and attractions is a clear indication of the end of rainy, mild summer.

In June and July received double the amount of precipitation compared to those months in 2018.

Total Precipitation June 2018 June 2019 July 2018 July 2019 August 2018 August 2019 63 mm 117mm 67mm 163mm 41mm 49mm

Source: Environment Canada

In July, the Edmonton area experienced an average high of only 22.6 C and an average low of 11.7 C.

In August the average high was even lower, 20.8 C, with an average low of 10.9 C.

The City of Edmonton's outdoor pools closed for the season Monday with the exception of Queen Elizabeth Pool, which closes Sept. 8. The four city pools offered free admission all summer.

After a dry spring in Edmonton, rain began earnestly in June and continued on for much of the summer. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

Monday is also the last day to visit the Devonian Botanical Garden south of the city. Construction on a new entry pavilion is cited for the reason the early closure.

But the mild summer hasn't necessarily put a damper on the summer festival season.

Despite gloomy weather and colder temperatures, the Edmonton Fringe Festival experienced a record year of 146,358 ticket sales. A total of 848,263 visitors hit the festival grounds, more than 2018.

The Edmonton Heritage Festival saw 15,000 more visitors in 2019 than in 2018.

As for Tuesday and Wednesday, when everybody returns to work and school, we'll see highs of 24 C before — surprise — rain and clouds return for the weekend.