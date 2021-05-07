Rain expected to help in fight against fast-moving wildfire west of Edmonton

Rain is expected to give firefighters the upper hand on a fast-moving wildfire that has destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of land and triggered evacuation orders in areas of Parkland County.

Residents who live near in or near the hamlet of Tomahawk, about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton, have been ordered to leave their homes.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday evening. The evacuation zone expanded overnight amid high winds.

The most recent critical alert issued Thursday from Alberta Emergency Alert says the evacuation area is now defined by Highway 22 to the west, Township Road 524 to the north, Range Road 63 to the east and Township Road 510 to the south. Anyone in the area must leave immediately.

In a statement issued shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Parkland County said the fire is expected to be contained within hours.

"Due to today's weather conditions which includes rain, we expect the fire will be contained by the end of the day today," the statement said.

Environment Canada said showers are expected this afternoon with as much as 15 mm of rain expected in the region overnight.

The county said the fire has covered at least 1,000 hectares or roughly 2,500 acres.

About 60 firefighters from across the region have been working the fire overnight. Air tankers were deployed to the scene. Fortis is working to return power to the area, the county said.

Brian Cornforth, fire chief for Parkland County, told CBC News at least 45 people have been forced from their homes but that number is expected to grow as more evacuees register with the county.

Krystina Lynn Kowalik, who lives on the edge of the evacuation zone, said the fire moved quickly, driven by shifting winds and tinder-dry conditions.

"You could feel the floor shake yesterday, it was so windy," she said.

"We're out of harm's way at this point unless the wind changes direction and decides to carry it back this way."

Alberta Wildfire is assisting with several wildfires outside of the Forest Protection Area, including this one in <a href="https://twitter.com/ParklandCounty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParklandCounty</a> near the town of Tomahawk. Airtankers are helping out, with more on the way. <a href="https://t.co/PKVM7loyBq">pic.twitter.com/PKVM7loyBq</a> —@AlbertaWildfire

Kowalik watched the fire burn from her 300 acre property.

She and her husband Dan were driving into town Thursday afternoon when they noticed a puff of smoke on the skyline. Then Kowalik got a call from her neighbour telling her to turn around.

A fast-moving wildfire had started just west of their property and their home was under threat.

They returned home to their dogs and horses, packed up a few belongings and waited at the end of their driveway for the evacuation orders to come.

They didn't have to leave but spent a fitful night worried about their land and their neighbours.

"We ended up deciding to try to get to sleep but we could still see the glow of two hot spots in the distance from us in the dark," she said.

Other neighbours were ordered to leave by RCMP, given only minutes to evacuate, she said.

"I'm terrified to think of the homes that have been lost and the livestock and whatever that didn't get out," she said.

Kowalik said the community has come together. People in need of a place to sleep have been taken in. Others spent the night driving around in their livestock trucks, helping people save their horses and herds of cattle from danger.

"Everyone's just blown away with how supportive the community has been."

All evacuees are required to register — in-person or by phone — at a reception centre set up at the district sports arena in Tomahawk.

Residents are urged to check www.parklandcounty.com or Parkland County's Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.