New anti-pipeline blockade set up by protesters in west Edmonton

Protesters have set up a blockade on a CN rail line on Edmonton's western boundary, the latest protest staged by supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over a contentious pipeline project.

In a post from a Twitter account set up Wednesday morning, a group called Cuzzins for Wet'suwet'en said it is staging the protest "in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en."

The demonstrators set up the blockade at about 4 a.m. MT Wednesday in the area of 110th Avenue and Range Road 261.

Demonstrators created a large barricade with wooden pallets covered with spray-painted banners reading "No consent" and "Reconciliation is dead." A car and people also blocked the tracks.

Protesters on scene told CBC News a train came down the tracks shortly after the blockade was set up, so one of the demonstrators laid down on the tracks.

Demonstrators used flashlights to catch the attention of the conductor and the train backed away, demonstrators said.

Vehicle traffic is travelling through the blockade scene. Some early-morning commuters honked in support as they passed. At least one driver briefly got out of his truck to yell at the demonstrators.

Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs set up anti-pipeline blockade west of Edmonton. 0:34

About 20 demonstrators are on scene blocking the rail line, Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Barry Maron told CBC News.

"There are some people that are on the rails. They're not on the roadway, they're on the CN property, and we're working with the CN police to resolve it," Maron said.

"I believe there is also a train down the tracks waiting."

Police are in "no particular rush" to engage with the demonstrators, Maron said.

"It's pretty early yet," he said. "I know we've been out there and had a quick look around, but we haven't engaged with anybody at this point."

Land Defenders bringing the frontlines to Edmonton <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllEyesOnWetsuweten?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllEyesOnWetsuweten</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoastalGasLink?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoastalGasLink</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WetsuwetenStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WetsuwetenStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/bo7w4sX6ki">pic.twitter.com/bo7w4sX6ki</a> —@C4Wetsuweten

CN assessing legal options

In a statement, CN rail officials said they were monitoring the situation.

"CN police and local police are responding to a demonstration on CN tracks in Edmonton," a statement said. "Train traffic is currently interrupted. We are monitoring the situation and are very carefully assessing our legal options."

Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have disrupted large portions of the country's freight and passenger traffic with blockades for more than a week.

Several hereditary chiefs are opposing the planned construction of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline across northern B.C., which would run through Wet'suwet'en territory.

The Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, which represents 16 First Nations across Alberta, said in a statement that it supports the hereditary chiefs.

"We call upon law enforcement officials to ensure safety of peaceful land protectors and the railway workers," said Grand Chief William Morin.

"We call upon the RCMP to honour the request of the Wet'suwet'en people by immediately removing the RCMP's mobile command unit from Wet'suwet'en territory.

"Following this, we call upon Prime Minister Trudeau and (B.C. Premier (John) Horgan to immediately meet with the Wet'suwet'en people to resolve this in a peaceful manner for all Indigenous Peoples and Canadians."

A group called Cuzzins for Wet'suwet'en established a rail blockade west of Edmonton Wednesday morning. (Cuzzins for Wet'suwet'en)

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer tweeted Wednesday morning that "Albertans will not be economic hostages to law-breaking extremists."

"It is my expectation that law enforcement will take all appropriate action to enforce the law," he wrote.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the law is upheld and that rail service is maintained."

The blocking of economically critical infrastructure such as rail lines is an offence and will not be tolerated. <br><br>It is my understanding that CN Rail is seeking an emergency injunction this morning – which the Government of Alberta fully supports. —@doug_schweitzer

In a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for patience as his government as it seeks a negotiated end to the protests.

Trudeau said his government is committed to "dialogue" over the use of force with the Indigenous protesters who have shut down CN Rail in Eastern Canada and much of Via Rail's services nationwide by blocking a key artery in southern Ontario.

CN announced it is temporarily laying off about 450 workers at its eastern Canadian operations.

"On all sides, people are upset and frustrated. I get it," Trudeau said on Tuesday. "It's understandable, because this is about things that matter — rights and livelihoods, the rule of law and our democracy."

Police have largely refrained from direct action against the blockades since the RCMP entered Wet'suwet'en territory to enforce an injunction earlier this month, where opponents of the Coastal GasLink project were preventing access to a work site for the pipeline.

More than 20 people were arrested, sparking the blockades across the country.