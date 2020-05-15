Radio road trip: Edmonton AM tuned up for audio adventure to Lac La Biche

While Albertans may be emerging from their COVID-19 cocoons, the pandemic will continue to curb the summer road-trip for some time.

So Edmonton AM is creating its own adventure, taking the road less travelled with the magic of radio.

Every week, Mark Connolly, Tara McCarthy and the morning show crew take virtual adventures to their favourite Alberta destinations while making pit stops along the way.

This week, we're headed north of Edmonton to Lac La Biche, known as a gateway to the woods and waters of the Lakeland region.

Our first stop is all about stocking up on the perfect road-trip fuel, beef jerky. We pull into Andy's Beef Jerky to meet owner Heidi Mirander and get to the meat of making this lean but mighty snack.

We've got more than 200 kilometres to travel on our virtual Friday road trip to Lac La Biche today. Our first stop is all about stocking up on the perfect road trip snack! 5:00

Alpaca my bags, I'm ready to go.

We're on the road near Redwater when we spot some animals on the move. It's Finnegan Farms, a family-run petting zoo. Owner Shaylin Finnegan greets us at the gate and introduces us to her herd of horses and delightfully furry alpacas.

Edmonton AM is on a virtual road trip to Lac La Biche today. We'll make a stop at the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement and talk about a popular outdoor pastime. 7:10

After our high-protein breakfast, we have energy to burn.

We pull off the highway near Smoky Lake to seriously stretch our legs with a lesson in jigging from Juanita Marois, the executive director at Métis​​​​​ Crossing, the first major Métis cultural interpretive centre in Alberta.

Don't be fooled by those fiddle tunes, this traditional dance is hard work.

In our next stop on virtual Edmonton AM road trip we visit Finnegan Farms in Redwater, and check out a petting zoo! 4:49

Up next, we make a pit stop at the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, where we trade our car for a pair of high-powered ATVs.

Stan Delorme, chairman of the settlement, takes us for a rip through the trails in Alberta's favourite four-wheeled ride.

Up next on our virtual road trip to Lac La Biche- we learn all about Métis culture- and maybe even learn how to jig- at Métis Crossing, near Smoky Lake. 4:51

After more than 200 kilometres of open road, we've made it to Lac La Biche.

County Mayor Omer Moghrabi has lots to say about his hometown, its deep historical roots, its diversity, and its residents' apparently insatiable habit of jaywalking.

We've made it to Lac La Biche! Up next, we speak with the mayor of the county that has 150 bodies of water in it. 6:17

Which Alberta destination should Edmonton AM explore next? Share your favourite weekend hot spots and roadside pit stops in the comment section below.