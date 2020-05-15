Radio road trip: Edmonton AM tuned up for audio adventure to Lac La Biche
Beef jerky, alpacas and lots of mud take us north to the land of lakes
While Albertans may be emerging from their COVID-19 cocoons, the pandemic will continue to curb the summer road-trip for some time.
So Edmonton AM is creating its own adventure, taking the road less travelled with the magic of radio.
Every week, Mark Connolly, Tara McCarthy and the morning show crew take virtual adventures to their favourite Alberta destinations while making pit stops along the way.
This week, we're headed north of Edmonton to Lac La Biche, known as a gateway to the woods and waters of the Lakeland region.
- Diggin' up bones: Edmonton AM takes virtual road trip to the Badlands
- Sounds like adventure: Edmonton AM takes virtual radio road trip to Jasper
- Walking the line: Edmonton AM takes virtual road trip to Lloydminster
Our first stop is all about stocking up on the perfect road-trip fuel, beef jerky. We pull into Andy's Beef Jerky to meet owner Heidi Mirander and get to the meat of making this lean but mighty snack.
Alpaca my bags, I'm ready to go.
We're on the road near Redwater when we spot some animals on the move. It's Finnegan Farms, a family-run petting zoo. Owner Shaylin Finnegan greets us at the gate and introduces us to her herd of horses and delightfully furry alpacas.
After our high-protein breakfast, we have energy to burn.
We pull off the highway near Smoky Lake to seriously stretch our legs with a lesson in jigging from Juanita Marois, the executive director at Métis Crossing, the first major Métis cultural interpretive centre in Alberta.
Don't be fooled by those fiddle tunes, this traditional dance is hard work.
Up next, we make a pit stop at the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, where we trade our car for a pair of high-powered ATVs.
Stan Delorme, chairman of the settlement, takes us for a rip through the trails in Alberta's favourite four-wheeled ride.
After more than 200 kilometres of open road, we've made it to Lac La Biche.
County Mayor Omer Moghrabi has lots to say about his hometown, its deep historical roots, its diversity, and its residents' apparently insatiable habit of jaywalking.
Which Alberta destination should Edmonton AM explore next? Share your favourite weekend hot spots and roadside pit stops in the comment section below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.