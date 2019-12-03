Radio Active to broadcast live from The Polar Express

If you've ever wanted to see the North Pole, CBC Edmonton's afternoon radio show has just the ticket.

Adrienne Pan, Rod Kurtz and the rest of the Radio Active crew will be broadcasting live on Friday, December 6 from The Polar Express train in central Alberta.

The train journey is based on the popular picture book by Chris Van Allsburg and the 2004 movie starring Tom Hanks. In the story, a young boy embarks on a fantastical adventure after boarding a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Young passengers — and some enthusiastic adults — don pyjamas for the one-hour ride, which starts and ends in Stettler, about two hours southeast of Edmonton.

The show kicks off on the train platform in Stettler, where pyjama-wearing passengers wait to board The Polar Express. (Julie Symes)

It's not too late to join the Radio Active crew for the live show on the 4:30 p.m. train.

Some tickets remain; call Alberta Prairie Railway at 1-403-742-2811. Tickets cost $70 for adults and $40 for children under 12.

Can't make it to the train platform? Listen to Radio Active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday to hear interviews with the railway crew and actors. Santa himself may even make an appearance.

Actor Joe Gendre plays the hobo on The Polar Express. He'll be one of Radio Active's many guests on Friday. (Pheasantback Photography)

The show will also spotlight the town of Stettler, known as The Heart of Alberta. The show will be checking in with its food bank, a local business owner and the region's board of trade, among other guests.

What: Radio Active's live broadcast from The Polar Express

Where: 4611 47 Ave, Stettler, Alta.

When: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (the train leaves at 4:30 p.m.)