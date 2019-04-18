Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney meet to discuss transition of power
Premier Rachel Notley and premier-designate Jason Kenney are meeting Thursday morning to discuss the transition between governments.
News conference livestreamed here at 10:30 a.m. MT
The two will host a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at Government House in Edmonton.
The news conference will be livestreamed here.
Kenney's United Conservative Party defeated the NDP in the provincial election Tuesday.