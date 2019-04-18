Skip to Main Content
Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney meet to discuss transition of power
Premier Rachel Notley and premier-designate Jason Kenney are meeting Thursday morning to discuss the transition between governments.

News conference livestreamed here at 10:30 a.m. MT

Premier Rachel Notley and premier-designate Jason Kenney will talk about how they will ensure a smooth transition of power, and will scrum with the media. 0:00

The two will host a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at Government House in Edmonton.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

Kenney's United Conservative Party defeated the NDP in the provincial election Tuesday.

