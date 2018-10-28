Rachel Notley expected to give campaign-style speech at NDP convention

Premier Rachel Notley will deliver a speech to 1,200 delegates at the NDP's convention in Alberta this morning that is expected to be the unofficial kick-off to the 2019 election campaign.

The premier is scheduled to start her remarks at 11:15 a.m.

The United Conservative Party led by Jason Kenney is leading the NDP in the polls. But the NDP remain optimistic about their chances next spring.

CBC will be live-streaming Notley's speech above and on Facebook.