Rachel Notley confirmed for leaders debate

NDP Leader Rachel Notley has now confirmed she will participate in a leaders debate this coming Thursday.

Initially when the debate was announced Friday only UCP Leader Jason Kenney, Liberal Leader David Khan and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel had confirmed their participation.

Notley's spokesperson Cheryl Oates said at the time they were still "considering" the proposal for the debate.

"It's important Albertans have the opportunity to hear from the leaders. Our hope is that the debate will include all parties that were represented in the legislature," Oates said.

The media consortium including CBC, CTV, Postmedia and Rogers guidelines say that only parties elected to the legislature under their current party banner were invited to participate.

Freedom Conservative Party Leader Derek Fildebrant took to Twitter calling his exclusion "grossly undemocratic."

Out of the 5 official parties in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABleg</a>, only 3 have elected leaders. One of those is the FCP. In the absence of any law on the matter, we should move forward based on established precedent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://t.co/arzDPiStzk">https://t.co/arzDPiStzk</a> —@Dfildebrandt

Flidebrandt was elected in 2015 as a Wildrose MLA and served as a UCP MLA after the Wildrose and PC parties merged in 2017. He formed the FCP in 2018 after his departure from UCP caucus.

CTV anchor Tara Nelson will moderate, and panelists include:

CBC Alberta provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity.

Postmedia legislature reporter Emma Graney.

CTV Edmonton anchor Erin Isfeld.

CityNews reporter Courtney Theriault.

The debate will air live from Edmonton on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

The 90-minute debate will be broadcast on CBC TV, Radio One and online, and will be followed by 30 minutes of additional coverage after the event.

In the lead-up to the debate, voters can send in their questions to calgarydebate@ctv.ca.