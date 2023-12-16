Rachel Notley announces intention to step down as Alberta NDP leader

Rachel Notley has announced she is planning to step down as leader of Alberta's Opposition NDP.

The former premier made the announcement to caucus in Edmonton on Tuesday, sources have confirmed to CBC News.

Notley's announcement will trigger a leadership race.

A news conference is expected today. CBC News will carry it live here.

Notley was elected NDP leader in 2014. She led the party to victory in the 2015 election for a one-term government.

More to come.