Raccoons! They're in Edmonton, and researchers have caught them on camera

They could be arriving by train, or hopping aboard a transport truck or maybe they even just walked into the capital region — but make no mistake — raccoons have arrived in Edmonton.

Over the past two years, the masked bandits have been captured on camera by a team of researchers working with the City of Edmonton to analyze urban biodiversity.

The study is in partnership with the international Urban Wildlife Information Network — a group looking at how humans and wildlife co-exist in cities around the world.

Using remote cameras placed in parks and natural areas around the Edmonton region, researchers can monitor wildlife to find out where they are, what species are there and how they interact with the urban environment.

"We did expect that we would detect a few of those species that are known or suspected to occur in Edmonton," said conservation biologist Colleen Cassady St. Clair, who is taking part in the study through the University of Alberta. "[The] raccoon was one of them."

A few months after the cameras went up in 2018, the researchers spotted their first raccoon, in an area between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

In September this year, there were two more sightings on Edmonton's south side, in the area of Blackmud Creek near South Edmonton Common.

This raccoon was spotted twice on camera, once on September 9th and again on September 18th in the Blackmud Creek area. (Submitted by University of Alberta/City of Edmonton)

"It was exactly the same size and sniffed in exactly the same location," said Cassady St. Clair, "so we think it was the same animal."

Raccoons are in Alberta, and have established themselves as far north as Red Deer, but so far they haven't been able to set up a habitat in Edmonton.

"They don't seem to be able to survive the winters in Edmonton," Cassady St. Clair told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"At least if they could survive the winters, I think we would already have quite an exploding population of raccoons.

"They're learning how to be able to live farther north, partly because they can exploit humans and all their infrastructure to be warm enough and to access enough food."

There are some telltale signs that a raccoon has moved into an area. The first is the mess. They will get into garbage cans and bags and leave trash strewn about.

Cassady St. Clair said that because it's winter, it should be easy to tell if a raccoon is behind that alleyway eyesore.

"Raccoons have five fingers, they have thumbs So that's something that makes raccoons quite readily distinguishable from, say, cat paw prints."

They're also really good at breaking and entering, and can cause a lot of property damage, especially to attics, sheds and garages.

While the sightings are still few and far between, Cassady St. Clair doesn't believe it will stay that way for long.

"I actually don't think we're very far off. I think raccoons will be prevalent in Edmonton within the decade."