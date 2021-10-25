Detours end after suspicious package temporarily closes Quesnell Bridge

Charges are pending against a 32-year-old man after the discovery of a suspicious package temporarily shut down a portion of Whitemud Drive, a major commuter route, for several hours early Monday.

The Edmonton Police Service explosives unit was called to investigate after a suspicious package was found inside a vehicle following a 3 a.m. traffic stop on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge.

Whitemud Drive was closed in both directions between 149th Street and 53rd Avenue — on either side of the Quesnell Bridge — for several hours.

Around 8:30 a.m., police confirmed in a news release that traffic was once again flowing across the bridge and Whitemud Drive has reopened.

The package was discovered as officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle, police said.



"A suspicious package was discovered inside a vehicle and the EPS bomb detail was called out to investigate," police said.



The package was safely removed from the area, but requires further examination by the bomb technicians, police said.



A 32-year-old man was taken into custody.

Several charges are pending against the suspect, police said.