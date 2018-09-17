Quad rider dies after rollover in northern Alberta

RCMP say a 52-year-old Wabasca man died Friday after the quad he was riding rolled over in Desmarais, approximately 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was attempting to turn into a driveway from a gravel road when the quad rolled over, police said in a news release Monday.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Desmarais RCMP continue to investigate.

The man's name was not released.

Wabasca, sometimes known as Wabasca-Desmarais, is a hamlet within the M.D. of Opportunity.