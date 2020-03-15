Skip to Main Content
Q&A with Alberta Health Services' Dr. Mark Joffe
Edmonton·Coming Up

One of Alberta's top doctors is prepared to answer your questions about COVID-19 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Watch our Q&A Thursday at 11 a.m.

CBC News ·
Dr. Mark Joffe, vice-president of AHS and the medical director for northern Alberta, takes your questions about COVID-19 and coronavirus live.  0:00

Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta Health Services' vice-president and medical director for northern Alberta, will sit down — virtually, of course — with Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson on Thursday  at 11 a.m. 

Watch it here.

