Q&A: RCMP union president wants Albertans to know the value of the RCMP

Since 2019, Alberta's United Conservative Party government has toyed with the idea of forming a provincial police service.

Although Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis says the idea remains on the table, the government's focus lately has been on funding feasibility studies for municipalities to explore starting their own police services.

As a fixed provincial election date of May 29 looms, the union that represents RCMP members across the country — including 3,100 officers in Alberta — is campaigning for the province to hang on to the Mounties in rural areas and small and mid-size cities.

National Police Federation (NPF) president Brian Sauvé was in Edmonton this week, and spoke to CBC News about the union's role in Alberta's impending election, the rising cost of RCMP services and the politics of policing choices.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

CBC: Right now, the NPF is the second-highest grossing third-party advertiser in Alberta this year, with nearly $120,000 raised. Where is this money coming from?

Sauvé: We have all sorts of Albertans who are donating. We have a very successful Keep Alberta RCMP campaign that's been ongoing for a number of years and, obviously, built an electorate database through that of residents of Alberta who are interested in the discussion around transition to a provincial police service. We reach out to them, and they have opened their pocketbooks.

CBC: Tell me about the campaign. What are you trying to achieve?

Sauvé: Transparency. You see a lot of the discussion points from mayors, reeves, community associations, municipality associations, saying, "We don't understand the why. Why are we going down this road and spending a bunch of public funds on this idea of a police transition? If you could rationalize it a little bit, then maybe we could get on board, versus just what appears to be some political posturing between Alberta and Ottawa."

Our perspective is, don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. And, you have an extremely effective provincial police service today. Perhaps it's best to invest in that, with the added complement of bail and reform discussions, increased social service discussions, to alleviate pressures on the front-line police officer.

Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, wears a pin from his organization. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

CBC: Current policing agreements with the federal government end in 2032. We've heard from Minister Ellis that it's prudent for the province to plan for a time when we can't rely on the RCMP, because it's unclear if the federal government will continue to support this service. Do members want to keep doing this work in small towns?

Sauvé: A lot of people make the assumption that the federal government is looking to get out of contract policing. Federal politicians talk about how they can improve and streamline and hear better and deliver better, but no one says let's get out of it.

One of the opportunities within the RCMP is to go to Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., and spend two years in a place where no other police service exists or does something similar, and then to build on that. We have many members, I would say thousands, who spend their entire career going from small community to small community, because that is the life they chose and that's the life they love.

CBC: On the flip side, we hear from people who say small communities have a constant turnover of officers. They don't have local connections and knowledge. How would you respond to their concerns?

Sauvé: In some cases, it's definitely warranted. Part of it is a question of, how do the RCMP recruit and deploy? We've had a lot of impact with the RCMP on their recruitment process and streamlining and improving that so that we can get more people in and out of depot to meet the demands of Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan. At the same time, I don't think it's lost on the commanding officer here or anywhere in a contracting environment about getting some local knowledge. And I know there's discussions around, how do we get folks from Alberta back to Alberta?

CBC: Meanwhile, some Alberta municipal leaders are upset their residents are now on the hook for $60 million in retroactive pay thanks to an agreement you negotiated with the federal government. Municipalities had no say. What would you tell these mayors about how keeping the RCMP would affect their future policing costs?

Sauvé: They all expect that members of the RCMP should be paid fairly and competitively. This particular contract was a one-off with a big retroactive bill. I have to apologize that we did such a good job in negotiating it to get the members that serve their communities back up to a fair and competitive wage. It has had a direct impact on recruitment and retention. I do feel for the mayors. Could the federal government have swallowed it? Probably. I'm just glad our members are getting a decent wage.