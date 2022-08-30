Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Putting down roots: Everything you need to know about gardening in Edmonton

Whether it's making the most of a tiny space, turfing the turf, or bringing more biodiversity to your backyard, Edmonton has an expert who can help. We spoke with 12 of them.

Edmonton garden experts share their secrets

CBC News
Yellow flowers in the sun.
We spent the summer visiting 12 very different gardens in and around our city to learn how Edmontonians are making the most of their outdoor space, no matter what it is. (David Bajer/CBC)

How to prep your perennials for a plant swap

3 months ago
Duration 1:51
The Edmonton Horticultural Society is holding its annual perennial plant swap on Saturday. Here’s how you can prepare to take part - and an argument in favour of swapping local.

Feeling bugged out? Build a little bat box, your garden will thank you

3 months ago
Duration 1:55
Bats often get a bad rep, but their benefits far outweigh any risks. Here’s conservation coordinator Nikki Paskar on why it’s worth inviting these creatures of the night into your backyard.

How native plants can save you money and trouble

3 months ago
Duration 1:47
Manna Parseyan with the Edmonton Native Plant Society shares her arguments in favour of forgoing the greenhouse and investing in native plants instead.

So you want to try guerrilla gardening …

2 months ago
Duration 1:50
Guerrilla gardening is growing in popularity as ordinary people work to beautify their communities and create opportunities for pollinators. ‘Boulevardener’ Monica Grove fought the city to keep her guerilla garden in place, and shares her tips for newbies.

7 ways to make the most of your balcony garden

2 months ago
Duration 3:08
Justin Keats grew tired of seeing balconies in his neighbourhood packed with trash or used as summer storage, so he challenged himself to create a garden oasis on his balcony - and now he teaches others to do the same.

The argument for growing a clover lawn

2 months ago
Duration 2:22
Clover on your lawn might have been considered a problem a few years ago, but some homeowners have recently started encouraging its growth, saying it's a hardier and more sustainable alternative to grass.

The gate’s always open at this downtown Edmonton garden

2 months ago
Duration 1:20
If you want your own garden to focus on reflection and healing, take some cues from this green space at the Ociciwan Contemporary Art Centre.

Everything you need to know to set up your backyard compost bin

1 month ago
Duration 3:41
Thinking of starting a compost bin but not sure where to start? CBC’s Tanara McLean breaks down where to start, how to maintain it, and when you can expect to reap soily rewards.

Picking (or building) the right bird bath for your outdoor space

1 month ago
Duration 2:50
Bird enthusiast Melissa Penney gives her top tips to ensure a bounty of birds can make a splash in your yard.

What to expect when you sign up for a community garden

19 days ago
Duration 2:31
Considering joining the community garden in your neighbourhood? Here’s community garden manager Dawn Woolsey with what you can expect when it comes to cost, time and community.

Front yard gardens offer an edible alternative to grassy lawns

19 days ago
Duration 2:15
Edmonton’s Vanessa Sauve tore up her front lawn and replaced it with a productive garden, which she says has harvested its own rewards in produce and community.

Freezing, dehydrating and canning: How to make your garden harvest last

5 days ago
Duration 2:49
For gardener Christine Werk, the harvest is only the beginning of the hard work. Through a combination of preservation processes, Werk makes and stores up to 30 per cent of her food needs for the year.

 

 

