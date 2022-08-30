Putting down roots: Everything you need to know about gardening in Edmonton
Whether it's making the most of a tiny space, turfing the turf, or bringing more biodiversity to your backyard, Edmonton has an expert who can help. We spoke with 12 of them.
Edmonton garden experts share their secrets
The Edmonton Horticultural Society is holding its annual perennial plant swap on Saturday. Here’s how you can prepare to take part - and an argument in favour of swapping local.
Bats often get a bad rep, but their benefits far outweigh any risks. Here’s conservation coordinator Nikki Paskar on why it’s worth inviting these creatures of the night into your backyard.
Manna Parseyan with the Edmonton Native Plant Society shares her arguments in favour of forgoing the greenhouse and investing in native plants instead.
Guerrilla gardening is growing in popularity as ordinary people work to beautify their communities and create opportunities for pollinators. ‘Boulevardener’ Monica Grove fought the city to keep her guerilla garden in place, and shares her tips for newbies.
Justin Keats grew tired of seeing balconies in his neighbourhood packed with trash or used as summer storage, so he challenged himself to create a garden oasis on his balcony - and now he teaches others to do the same.
Clover on your lawn might have been considered a problem a few years ago, but some homeowners have recently started encouraging its growth, saying it's a hardier and more sustainable alternative to grass.
If you want your own garden to focus on reflection and healing, take some cues from this green space at the Ociciwan Contemporary Art Centre.
Thinking of starting a compost bin but not sure where to start? CBC’s Tanara McLean breaks down where to start, how to maintain it, and when you can expect to reap soily rewards.
Bird enthusiast Melissa Penney gives her top tips to ensure a bounty of birds can make a splash in your yard.
Considering joining the community garden in your neighbourhood? Here’s community garden manager Dawn Woolsey with what you can expect when it comes to cost, time and community.
Edmonton’s Vanessa Sauve tore up her front lawn and replaced it with a productive garden, which she says has harvested its own rewards in produce and community.
For gardener Christine Werk, the harvest is only the beginning of the hard work. Through a combination of preservation processes, Werk makes and stores up to 30 per cent of her food needs for the year.
