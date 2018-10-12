Is this your puppy? St. Albert RCMP seek owners of dog discovered inside stolen SUV

RCMP in St. Albert are searching for the owner of a puppy discovered Thursday morning inside a stolen vehicle.

Police have confirmed the puppy "did not belong to the owner of the vehicle," they said in a news release Friday.

Officers were responding to reports of numerous break-ins around 8:20 a.m. in the area of Grandin Road and Levasseur Road in St. Albert when they located a stolen Audi SUV.

Inside the vehicle, officers found the dog and items police believe may have been stolen from homes in the area, said RCMP Const. M-J Burroughs.

"It's not something we commonly find inside stolen vehicles," Burroughs said Friday.

RCMP used a police dog in an attempt to locate a suspect in the break-ins, but after a search of numerous backyards in the neighbourhood, the scent trail was lost and no arrests were made, Burroughs said.

Officers have taken the puppy to the Morinville Veterinary Clinic and are asking for the public's help in locating its owner.

Police do not know if the puppy belongs to the suspect or if the animal was stolen from a residence.

"We'd like the rightful owner, if in fact that puppy was stolen from a residence, to get their puppy back," Burroughs said.

The dog is around eight weeks old. It appears to be a large breed, and may be a German shepherd mix, Burroughs said.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.