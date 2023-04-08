Puppy love: Alberta pooches' long-distance relationship garners millions of views online

Two furry influencers from Edmonton, Rollo and Sadie have captured the hearts of millions around the world through their long-distance relationship.

Rollo, a rottweiler shepherd mix, and Sadie, a husky and German shepherd mix, met during the pandemic when their owners moved into the same house in Edmonton.

Despite Sadie's initial apprehension around other dogs, her owner Kayla McTeer said she quickly fell head over paws for Rollo, who happily reciprocated her affections.

"Their first meeting was pretty adorable. She rolled over and got really excited and you could tell that they just loved each other," McTeer said.

However, their two-year friendship was cut short when Rollo's owner, Caitlin Banks moved to Calgary.

Faced with the prospect of being separated, Banks and McTeer decided to keep the dogs in touch virtually, setting up regular FaceTime calls for their pets.

Banks decided to post the virtual interactions on TikTok where their story quickly went viral, amassing over 22 million views on one post alone.

"It's also been exciting to see that people love our dogs just as much as we do and appreciate the same things about them that we do," Banks said.

Rollo and Sadie grew their bond over the course of the two years their owners lived together in Edmonton. (Submitted by Caitlin Banks)

In the viral FaceTime interaction between the two long-distance friends, they are seen excitedly greeting each other.

The video starts with McTeer, holding up her phone to Sadie's face as she excitedly sniffs and licks the screen. Then, Rollo similarly becomes ecstatic upon seeing Sadie's face.

Rollo begins whining and crying as he stares as Sadie, prompting her to howl loudly with her head titled toward the ceiling.

Both owners laugh at the interaction while simultaneously trying to calm the pets and empathize with their separation anxiety.

"The dogs having their relationship was pretty great because we were able to spend a lot of time together and our dogs kept each other company," McTeer said.

Rollo and Sadie have become social media stars, with their TikTok account boasting over 65,000 followers.

But it's not just their story that has people hooked — whether they're snuggling up on the couch, or playing with toys, Rollo and Sadie's chemistry has viewers commenting for more videos.