Skip to Main Content
Punishment reversed for Edmonton Institution inmate who spoke to media
Edmonton·New

Punishment reversed for Edmonton Institution inmate who spoke to media

Correctional Service Canada has restored phone privileges to Edmonton Institution inmate Jonathan Henry. His phone card was suspended for 45 days after he spoke to CBC News about his concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the prison.

Correctional Service Canada restores phone privileges for ‘humanitarian reasons’

Janice Johnston · CBC News ·
Edmonton Institution is a federal maximum-security facility with capacity for 324 male inmates. (CBC)

A phone card has been returned to an Edmonton Institution inmate who had his calling privileges suspended for 45 days after speaking to CBC News. 

Correctional Service Canada confirmed in an email that Jonathan Henry's phone privileges had been restored last Thursday. 

Citing privacy concerns, CSC declined to provide a reason for the reversal, made four days after CBC published a story about the suspension. 

At the time, correctional investigator Ivan Zinger indicated he had assigned an investigator to look into the punishment. 

In an email sent this week, Henry's wife, Deanna, told CBC she was grateful she's able to speak to her husband again. 

"They told him it's due to 'humanitarian reasons' because of the pandemic," she said. "Now we get to speak to him again. That helps so much!"

In a letter sent on April 3 to Henry's lawyer, Edmonton Institution warden Gary Sears appeared to suggest that Henry had broken prison rules by speaking to a CBC journalist. 

"Third-party calling is not permitted under any circumstances," he said, quoting from the inmate handbook. "Any misuse of telephone privileges, particularly third-party calling, may result in an inmate's phone privileges being restricted or suspended for a period of time."

On Wednesday, Henry's lawyer welcomed the reversal. 

"I am glad that CSC made the decision to grant Mr. Henry's phone privileges back to him," Amanda Hart-Dowhun said. 

Jonathan Henry, 32, is serving a ten-year prison term for drug and weapons offences. (Deanna Henry )

"For incarcerated people, phone calls to family are a vital lifeline, and in this pandemic it is especially important to ensure that prisoners can contact their loved ones."

Henry, 32, is serving a 10-year sentence for drugs and weapons-related offences. He is scheduled to apply for parole in May.

About the Author

Janice Johnston

Janice Johnston is an award-winning journalist in Edmonton who has covered the courts and crime for more than two decades. You can reach her at janice.johnston@cbc.ca or on Twitter at @cbcjanjohnston

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News