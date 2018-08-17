Edmonton porta-potty project flush with feedback, good and bad

Downtown Edmonton hot dog vendor Wesley Berezowski has seen the good, the bad and the nasty of Edmonton's public porta-potties.

His stand, Hot Dog'n Concession, sits in Beaver Hills House Park, one of the locations for the City of Edmonton's two- year-old temporary public washroom pilot project.

"This is my ninth year in the park and I know what has been here," Berezowski said.

In the past, he's seen the city introduce plastic porta-potties that he wouldn't use.

"They had the walk-in ones which normally got knocked over. Left for days after days. Totally messed up. Couldn't use them," Berezowski said. "They were so bad. Really bad." Needles were thrown on the toilets' floors, he said.

The city introduced the porta-potty pilot project in 2017 after complaints from businesses and citizens about the lack of public washrooms downtown, and competition for the available few after the expansion of Rogers Place.

The first 11 portable public toilets, introduced last year, received mixed reviews.

A sign posted in Beaver Hills House Park points to a new trailer-style porta-potty. (David Thurton/ CBC)

This summer the city continued the project, introducing some trailer-style porta-potties that have solar powered lights, flushing toilets, running water and soap dispensers.

One of the trailers has been situated at Beaver Hills House Park at 104th Street and Jasper Avenue, near Berezowski's hot dog stand.

The vendor and his customers are now regular users.

"This is no comparison," Berezowski said.

Wesley Berezowski, owner of Hot Dog’n Concession, says a new trailer-style porta-potty at Beaver Hills House Park is a step up from ones he's seen before. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"This one has soap. They're not going to drink that," Berezowski said, noting that in the past, some people drank alcohol-based hand sanitizer provided in porta-potties.

Positive potty feedback

Chantile Shannon, Edmonton's director of neighbourhood services, said the city has received feedback about the project, both positive and negative. Some changes have been made as a result, Shannon said.

Some of the trailer-style units have been placed outside Commonwealth Stadium for Edmonton Eskimos games. Others have been placed at different sports fields.

The cleaning schedule for the toilets has been changed to from twice weekly to daily.

"Overall the response has been pretty positive," Shannon said. "We have had citizens contact us saying that they are grateful. We've had people call in to tell us they were in need of cleaning.

"But the overall response has been very positive."

Based on the results of the pilot project, city administration will draft a new city-wide plan for public washrooms by next spring. The plan may recommend a mix of temporary and permanent public restrooms.

But, Shannon said, city councillors will ultimately determine the future of the program.

Ian O'Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, said some of the new temporary porta-potties haven't been kept clean.

Nevertheless, he would like to see the pilot continue and evolve into permanent facilities like the ones at Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

"Temporary solutions, even if they are a little bit of a nicer solution, are temporary," O'Donnell said. "And so they tend to get a bit less respect than a more permanent solution. So we do want to see a more permanent solution in the next year or two."

O'Donnell said more toilets are also needed west and south of Rogers Place, along Jasper and on the east side of downtown.

Clean and accessible toilets, he hopes, will relieve the conflicts businesses have with people who aren't customers using their toilets.

Connect with the CBC's David Thurton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca