Here's what you need to know about Edmonton's proposed public spaces bylaw

Edmonton city council will get a first look Wednesday at a sweeping public spaces bylaw designed to enforce behaviour in city parks, transit, sidewalks and other places.

At a special meeting, city administration will provide councillors with details on the new bylaw and its offences — some new, others refined or continued.

Regulating everything from open drug use to large gatherings in parks, the new bylaw would replace three existing bylaws that govern people's conduct in public areas of the city — the Public Places Bylaw, Parkland Bylaw and Conduct of Transit Passengers Bylaw.

Here's what you should know about the proposal.

The biggest changes

Open drug use would be prohibited across all public areas. Eighty-nine per cent of nearly 6,500 respondents who took part in an engagement survey said they were extremely or very concerned about the issue.

The bylaw would regulate aggressive panhandling, adding a new restriction against panhandling in or next to roadways. At present, Edmonton doesn't regulate panhandling, except where behaviour is aggressive.

Currently, large gatherings in parks — those with more than 50 people — require a permit. The proposed bylaw would extend the requirement to all public spaces. It proposes a $250 fine for events that go ahead without permission.

Sound amplification systems would be restricted in all public spaces, except with permission. Event organizers with permits to use park space would be allowed to use a loudspeaker. The use of amplification systems is not currently regulated unless the use results in noise complaints.

People engaging in boating activities on the North Saskatchewan River would be required to wear life jackets at all times. It's one notch up from federal regulations, which call for life jackets on boats but don't require that they be worn.

The new bylaw proposes that temporary signs would be allowed in limited locations without permission. Placing temporary signs on road right-of-way, such as boulevards, is currently prohibited without specific permission.

What do Edmontonians think?

In June 2022, city administration initiated a review of existing bylaws that address enforcement of behaviours in public spaces. Nearly 250 offences were created for potential inclusion in the new public spaces bylaw.

Last spring, 6,425 people completed an online survey to share their opinions on activities in Edmonton's public spaces.

Residents were most concerned about open drug use, lingering in public spaces, and sleeping in public spaces at night.

David Kahane, a University of Alberta political science professor who specializes in democratic theory and public consultation, said the proposed bylaw would give enforcement officers the ability to pick and choose who to ticket.

"They're not going to be fining people $250 for riding their bicycle out in Terwillegar. They're going to be fining people for riding their bicycle on 118th and 111th Avenue because those are heavily policed areas," Kahane said in an interview.

"This will disproportionately be applied to poor people, to racialized people, to Indigenous people. That's just an inherent problem, when there's a law applied to something that is widely done."

The review included consultation with Homeward Trust, Bissell Centre, Edmonton 2Spirit Society, Alberta Public Interest Research Group and the Edmonton Downtown Business Association. The groups had the opportunity to provide perspectives on public spaces and how they should be used and regulated.

What happens next?

If city council votes in favour of the proposed public spaces bylaw, it would come into force on May 13.

The city said it would give time for enforcement officers to receive training on the new bylaw and inform public space users on the changes, and allow the city to prepare communications materials to promote the changes as well.