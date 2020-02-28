'Emerging social issues': City of Edmonton to update COVID-19 public safety measures
Increased measures to protect public safety and address "emerging social issues, especially on public transit" will be the focus of a City of Edmonton news conference Thursday.
You can watch it live here starting at 11:30 a.m.
Three city officials are scheduled to speak: David Aitken, chair of the COVID-19 task team; Eddie Robar, branch manager for Edmonton Transit Service; and Jackie Foord, branch manager for social development.
