2 men killed as van strikes sedan in central Alberta

Two men are dead and a woman remains in hospital after a van collided with a sedan in east central Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 600 and Highway 41, about 50 kilometres west of Provost.

A westbound van on Highway 600 failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a sedan which was heading north on Highway 41, RCMP said.

The two men in the van died of their injuries.

The woman driving the sedan was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said. A 3-year-old boy in the sedan was treated for minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The scene has been cleared and, after several hours of disruptions, and traffic in the area has returned to normal.