Provincial operations centre moving to retrofitted building after UCP scraps plans for new headquarters

A year after cancelling a $122 million disaster response headquarters, Alberta's United Conservative government is renovating a surplus building in northwest Edmonton and moving 56 Provincial Operations Centre (POC) staff there instead.

Alberta Infrastructure plans to spend $3 million to renovate two floors of the Muriel Stanley Venne building at 142nd Street and 123rd Avenue, not far from the current facility.

A request for proposals for an architectural consultant closed on Nov. 3. The documents provided to prospective bidders said the province is moving on an "expedited" schedule to complete the project by the start of fire season on April 30.

The successful proponent is expected to provide design and tender-ready documents by Dec. 18. Work is scheduled to start in January.

The plan includes moving the existing generator and radio tower to the new site several blocks away. In addition to desks for emergency and communications staff, the space will have a lunchroom for 70 staff, expanded washroom space, a kitchen, meeting rooms and a media conference room.

Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard said in an interview with CBC News that the decision was made to retrofit an existing structure, instead of building something new, because the province is facing a $24.2 billion deficit.

"We evaluated that inventory and felt constructing a brand new building was not necessary, particularly in light of our challenging fiscal environment that we're currently facing," Allard said.

"The new facility will provide the needed additional space for POC operations, and Alberta's Emergency Management Agency anticipates an orderly transition to the new facility."

Review recommended new building

The Provincial Operations Centre acts as the main command post for Alberta's response to large emergencies like the Calgary floods of 2013 and the massive wildfire in Fort McMurray three years later.

The inadequacy of the current building was flagged in the KPMG review of the 2016 Wood Buffalo fire. The report said the building was too small to accommodate the number of staff required for an around-the-clock response to the disaster. Trailers had to be set up in the parking lot to give people a place to work.

One of the recommendations was for Alberta to build a new POC.

"A new purpose-built facility would enable the POC to overcome many of the challenges it encountered not only during the wildfire, but also during Alberta's previous disasters," the report said.

"Repurposing the current facility is not an adequate solution, as the current physical space is too small and past its useful life to accommodate the amount of space required."

Shortly after, the NDP government announced plans to build a new facility in south Edmonton at a cost of $122 million.

Citing costs, the United Conservative government scrapped the project in the fall of 2019.

Calgary Buffalo MLA Joe Ceci, the NDP's critic for municipal affairs, said the $3 million budget for a new provincial operations centre won't go far.

Kaycee Madu, Municipal Affairs minister at the time, told the legislature that the current facility was fine.

"We have a state-of-the-art Provincial Operations Centre that's got all of the equipment and machines that we need," he said.

"If we find that there is a need for a new building for the Provincial Operations Centre, we will do that. But at this point in time we have a functional Provincial Operations Centre that works and meets our goals."

Allard, who was appointed Municipal Affairs minister in August, said she wasn't part of the discussions of why the government changed its mind about the adequacy of the current POC. She suggested the existence of surplus space in an existing building was a game-changer.

"We saw this inventory sitting there that was largely a shell that was really suitable for affordable renovations," she said.

Calgary-Buffalo MLA Joe Ceci, the NDP critic for municipal affairs, said a $3-million budget and a five-month timeline isn't sufficient for creating the kind of facility the KMPG report called for.

He said the current government is kicking the can down the road and hoping for the best.

"They're not adequately preparing for emergencies," Ceci said. "This is not what report said was necessary and they've left themselves without the fiscal resources to address emergency preparedness."

The KPMG report flagged the operations centre in Calgary as the model to follow for a new provincial facility. The Calgary building is purpose-built and can sustain itself for up to 72 hours in the case of a power outage. Two levels with built-in security sit below ground.

Ceci wondered if the government looked at security when it decided to move the POC to a retrofitted building.

Allard said security considerations are currently under review.

"I've asked my team to make sure that we have that covered off," she said. "And I and I believe they will. They're so thorough."