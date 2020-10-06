Provincial government envisions Alberta as major gas exporter, hydrogen energy hub

Within a decade, Alberta could have at least two large liquefied natural gas projects exporting energy, be a continental leader for plastics recycling and host large-scale hydrogen production facilities.

That's the vision outlined in the provincial government's new natural gas strategy , released on Tuesday.

It's a plan Premier Jason Kenney says has the potential to create tens of thousands of jobs, boost revenues for provincial coffers and most of it shouldn't cost taxpayers a dime.

"A lot of this is just government getting out of the way," Kenney said at a Tuesday news conference. "Speeding up approvals. Creating investor certainty."

Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally said when he first assumed the portfolio, it felt like being appointed "associate minister of the Titanic."

He attests the fortunes of natural gas have improved, and wants Alberta to be a "post-pandemic powerhouse" for the fuel's use.

Canada is the fourth-largest producer of natural gas in the world, and has enough deposits to last about 300 years, according to Natural Resources Canada . About two-thirds of the country's natural gas production happens in Alberta.

Alberta's natural gas plan wants to take advantage of Canada's shorter shipping times to Asia and Europe and envisions two to three "mega" liquefied natural gas plants in the province by 2030.

Alberta will also position itself as western North America's epicentre for plastics diversion and recycling by 2030, the plan says.

In addition, the province should be a leading supplier of "blue" hydrogen, which is generated from natural gas. The technology's lower environmental footprint depends on the successes of carbon capture and storage to prevent the release of greenhouse gases.

ATCO chair and CEO Nancy Southern said cracking the "carbon capture nut on a commercial level" is the major hurdle to Alberta scaling up the production of hydrogen that can be used as a clean energy source.

She said refining that process is about five-to-six years away.

Supplying Alberta industries with natural gas and diversifying the petrochemicals manufactured in the province are two other pillars of the plan.