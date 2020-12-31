Provincial fine clawback putting pressure on Alberta municipal budgets

An Alberta government move to keep more fine revenues is leaving cities with holes in their policing and traffic safety budgets, the Opposition says.

Upon request from the NDP, the provincial justice ministry released a list of 61 Alberta municipalities that lost some revenue from traffic tickets, overdue parking tickets and other fines when the government clawed back more of that money.

From Hinton to Lloydminster, Wood Buffalo to Lethbridge, the ministry estimates the municipalities lost a combined $32 million last year they would have otherwise spent on local policing, victims services, and prevention programs.

"By taking the fine revenue, they just downloaded," said Barry Morishita, the mayor of Brooks and the president of the Association of Urban Municipalities of Alberta. "At the same time, they told us not to increase taxes. And that's not fair."

Starting April 1, 2020, the government began taking a 40 per cent cut of any provincial fine money collected by municipalities on behalf of the province. They used to take 26.7 per cent and leave the rest to cities and towns.

Morishita said the change came with no consultation, warning, or rationale.

Costs mounting on municipalities

In Brooks, council opted to reduce the number of police officers to 20 from 21 to save about $62,000 the city stood to lose, he said.

Other municipalities increased taxes, or will introduce an increase next year to make up the difference. Others cut local safety programs, such as upgrading crosswalks.

Compounding the problem is a new rural police funding model that requires small towns and rural municipalities to pay an escalating proportion of the cost of rural policing, he said. The province is also charging new costs to pay for crime lab work.

"People felt that when there should have been significant investments in crime prevention and policing, municipalities were forced to do the opposite," Morishita said.

Some of the numbers were no surprise. Expecting to keep $10 million less in fines, Calgary's city council last year passed on a tax increase to property owners, and re-allocated some of the police's budget into social programs they hoped would prevent crime.

The government touts funding increases to hire 76 more RCMP officers and dozens more rural civilian police employees, and boosts to an Internet child exploitation unit and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team(s).

Calgary Mayor Naheen Nenshi said it's hypocritical for cabinet ministers to decry calls to "defund the police" while withholding money cities were using to pay for police.

"This government has been defunding the police since they were elected," he said on Tuesday. "They're the ones who are actually taking out the money. You can't suck and blow at the same time."

NDP leader Rachel Notley said $32 million could pay the salaries of nearly 300 police officers. She said the funding cuts will be hard on rural communities.

"This is a government that's pennywise and pound foolish, and it's also incredibly dishonest, because, you remember, this is a premier that ran on getting tough on crime," she said at a news conference.

Alexander Puddifant, press secretary to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu, said the government's main municipal policing grant has been maintained. The province increased spending on rural and municipal law enforcement by about one per cent to nearly $550 million this year.

He said funding for municipal policing is a local responsibility.

"The decision in 2019 to retain a greater portion of fine revenue was made so the provincial government could continue providing frontline services Albertans rely on and help keep communities safe," he said.

He called the NDP's news conference a hypocritical stunt and questioned whether the Opposition supports the police.