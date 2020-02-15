Provincial, federal governments give $8M for Herb Jamieson Centre rebuild

The province announced Friday it has partnered with the federal government to give $8 million to help rebuild the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre for homeless men.

The funds cost-shared between the two senior levels of government will cover half of the estimated $16-million rebuild cost.

The province had originally committed the full $8 million, but the federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, committed $4 million, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday at the news conference.

"That building really represents the whole history of Hope Mission," he said.

"For nearly a century, they have been there for people at the margins, for the poorest in our society, for the homeless, for those facing personal crises, for those who need a roof over their heads."

The new Herb Jamieson Centre will be built at the same location as the old shelter, at 10014 105A Avenue.

It will be a 24/7 emergency shelter with capacity for 400 people.

It's a big change from the 285-person capacity of the old centre.

As of Friday afternoon, Hope Mission had raised $6.9 million from private donors, still $1.1 million short of the goal.

The shelter is expected to open in fall 2021.