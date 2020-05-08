Province to spend $147 million on northern Alberta communities damaged by floods

The Alberta government will spend $147 million on disaster relief for northern communities damaged by spring flooding, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

The money is intended to help families, businesses and communities rebuild and recover from ice jams that prompted destructive flooding in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Fort Vermilion and other northern communities.

"This spring was something else," Premier Jason Kenney said.

He was flanked at the announcement by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu and a handful of northern Alberta MLAs at an Edmonton news conference.

"Albertans feel for everyone affected by this disaster, but especially for the people of Fort McMurray who have been going through so many tough times," Kenney said, referencing the catastrophic 2016 wildfire and beleaguered oil industry.

Friday's announcement on disaster funding comes after Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, called for extra federal and provincial dollars to help the nearly 13,000 people forced from their homes due to flooding last week.

The flooding began April 26, when a 25-kilometre sheet of ice effectively dammed the Athabasca River, forcing the Clearwater River to reverse course and flood the city's downtown core. An estimated 1,230 structures were damaged.

Kenney said about 3,000 people are still displaced from uninhabitable homes and businesses. Scott has estimated there are at least $100 million in damages. A boil water advisory will likely be in place for months.

The new money from the provincial disaster recovery fund will help fund repairs to critical public infrastructure and private infrastructure that isn't insured.

In northwestern Alberta, about 5,000 people in Mackenzie County had to leave home when a 40-kilometre ice jam pushed the Peace River over its banks. Kenney said it was the worst flood to hit the area since 1934.

Madu said the damage in Mackenzie county is roughly $45 million, but assessments are ongoing.

The new funding is on top of $8 million already allotted for emergency payments to people who fled their homes to escape the rising water. The government is offering $1,250 for adults and $500 for children for emergency food and shelter.

Kenney said about 7,500 people have claimed the emergency payments thus far.