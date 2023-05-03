Several emergency alerts warning Albertans about wildfires burning in central Alberta have been sent this week, but the Alberta Emergency Management Agency said there are "some delays" with the province's emergency alert system.

Emergency alerts can play a critical role during wildfire season to alert residents about an impending threat and if or when they need to evacuate. They are sent via text message, radio and television, social media and through a mobile app.

Hundreds of Albertans living in Parkland County and Leduc County had to flee their homes this week due to wildfires, with hundreds more on evacuation alert. The emergency alert system was one of the primary methods to contact those residents.

CBC News has observed multiple times that phones have not received the emergency alert at the same time, if at all, regardless of which network was used.

Sheena Campbell, the director of communications for the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services, said the issue has been reported to the telecommunications providers.

"The Alberta Emergency Management Agency along with Pelmorex, the operator of the National Public Alerting System (NPAS), have raised the issue to the telecommunications providers and have requested an update on the issue including projected timelines to resolve as soon as possible," Campbell said in a statement to CBC News.

"As this issue is within the telecommunications companies' systems, we are unable to provide further information on the issue."

A photo of a wildfire burning near Evansburg, Alberta taken on April 30, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire)

Alert Ready, the system operated by NPAS that issues the alerts, said it is aware of reports that some wireless users have been receiving delayed alerts and it has worked with government and industry to better understand the situation.

"We have determined that there are no technical issues with the Alert Ready system," said Martin Belanger, Alert Ready spokesperson, in a statement.

Instead, Belanger said there are multiple reasons a user may have received a delayed alert or none at all including: the wireless device must be connected to an LTE or 5G network, equipped with the latest operating software, connected to the network when the emergency alert is issued and users must be in an area where the alert is in effect.

Belanger then said wireless service providers are responsible for distributing alerts on wireless networks.

Bell said it has "successfully received and distributed the alerts" over its LTE and 5G networks.

"We are aware of reports that some wireless users appear to have received a delayed emergency alert on their device," said Morgan Shipley, senior manager of communications, adding it worked with Pelmorex, government and other carriers to better understand the situation.

Shipley then listed the same reasons as Alert Ready for explaining why phones might not be receiving the alerts.

Rogers deferred CBC News's inquiry to Pelmorex.

Telus did not respond to requests for an explanation.

Campbell said Albertans are encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers.