Province announces expansion of Terwillegar Drive in southwest Edmonton
Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu are announcing major infrastructure upgrades in Edmonton, including expansion of Terwillegar Drive, as part of Alberta's Recovery Plan.
The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and you can watch it here live.
Edmonton city councillor Tim Cartmell and Janet Riopel, president of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, will also attend.
"This is very exciting news for Edmonton!" Cartmell tweeted Wednesday. "The full expansion of Terwillegar Drive is now funded, a project we have been waiting decades for. I'm looking forward to seeing shovels in the ground next year!"
