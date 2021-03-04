Week-long protest planned against Red Deer school board's rejection of Pride Week

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta. Reporter Heather Marcoux will bring you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca .

Protests are being staged this week outside the offices of the Red Deer Public School Division as controversy continues over a recent school-board vote to reject a Pride Week.

Last month the public board against trustee Dianne Macaulay's motion to establish the first week of June as Pride Week for students in the division.

Instead, the board declared Diversity Week, a decision that was criticized as by the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, a week-long protest is happening outside the school division offices.

Members of the central Alberta advocacy group Black and Indigenous Alliance arrived Tuesday evening for the first of several planned silent protests.

They demonstrated outside the office and left temporary LGBTQ-positive messages outside the building.

"We are putting the effort into this for a full seven days," said Kisha Daniels of the Black and Indigenous Alliance.

"It's an important issue, and unfortunately, the Red Deer public school board has got it wrong."

Protesters decorated the Red Deer Public School Division offices with pride symbols in support of the LGBTQ+ community. (Submitted by Callum Daniels)

A spokesperson for Red Deer Public Schools said the board acknowledges the protests.

Posters, signs and messages left at the building entrance during the first protest were later removed but will be shared with the board of trustees, spokesperson Erin Black said in an emailed statement.

A message in sidewalk chalk has been left in place, Black said.

"Regarding the approved motion, the board of trustees has read and listened to significant feedback on this decision and recognizes the perspectives expressed on this matter across our community," she said.

"The board of trustees has had individuals request to speak to the board as per procedures. The board has accepted the requests and will have these representatives speak during the private agenda of the meeting."

Evening protests are planned until March 9. The board of trustees next meets March 10.